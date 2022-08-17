The president of the B-C General Employees Union said they may step up labour disruptions if the government doesn’t return to the negotiating table.

The union represents 33-thousand provincial employees.

It launched strike action Monday by picketing four government liquor distribution centres (in Richmond, Delta, Victoria, and Kamloops).

Union president Stephanie Smith stated their options include work-to-rule campaigns, a refusal to work overtime, or more picket lines.

Smith says union members won’t cave in and she’s hoping that forces the province to return to the bargaining table.

The province has offered an 11 percent wage increase in a three-year deal.

But Smith mentioned the workers want protection against inflation.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire