Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Union have reached a contract agreement covering some three-thousand engineers, conductors, and

yard workers.

The deal was reached after more than four months of negotiations.

The two sides agreed to submit to binding arbitration last March, ending a two-day strike that observers had feared could shut down Canada’s pandemic recovery.

The contract sees wage increases of 3.5 percent each year, plus improved benefits.

