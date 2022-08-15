100 Mile House RCMP was called to an area in 108 Mile Ranch for a report of a suspicious occurrence in the Sepa parking lot.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when police arrived just after 5:30 Sunday (August 14) a pickup truck with one person inside was seen in the parking lot.

“Upon closer examination, police discover the individual deceased.” Saunderson said in a release, “There is no reason to believe the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.”

BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation.

No further information will be released.

–Files by Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now