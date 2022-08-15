Charge north will be hoping to spark up interest in electric vehicles this week.

Their Electric Vehicle Discovery Tour hit the road yesterday (August 14 ) in Barriere, and will arrive in Vanderhoof on Thursday.

From 10-2pm at the Farmers’ Market, you will be able to ask all of your EV charged questions to tour experts and members of the community who have made the switch.

There will also be a chance to test drive electric vehicles, including a Mustang Mach-E.

In 2022, Charge North has been installing 58 new charging stations across 31 communities across northern BC to make electric vehicles more viable.

For more information on the tour, click here.