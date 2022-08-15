Listen Live

Wildfire near Chetwynd now Being Held

By Will Peters
BC Wildfire worker (Photo by BC Gov Flickr)

– Files from Hartley Miller

The Hasler Flats Wildfire, which is in the Prince George Wildfire Centre, is now classified as Being Held.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire, located 30 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd, is not likely to spread beyond determined containment lines due to the suppression carried out.

The Hasler Road is now open to the public as there is no longer a safety concern due to wildfire activity.

Response to the Hasler Flats wildfire involved coordination of various resources including initial attack crews, parattack crews, unit crews, contract crews, heavy equipment operators, and aviation resources.

This incident will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note.

For more updates from the BC Wildfire Service click here.

 

