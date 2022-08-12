The BC General Employees’ Union has served a strike notice to the provincial government.

As a result, the BC Public Service bargaining unit will be in a legal position to take job action as of 2:46 p.m. on Monday, August 15th.

The Union is not releasing details about the job action at this time.

The most recent collective agreement between the union at the Public Service Agency expired on April 1st of this year.

- Advertisement -

On June 22nd, union members voted 95% in favour of job action.

The union says the two parties met again in July, but talks broke down.

Earlier this week, the Public Service Agency invited the union back to the bargaining table.

The union says exploratory discussions were held, and the bargaining committee unanimously decided a return to the table would not be fruitful at this time.

“Our members have been crystal clear since day one that their priority this round of bargaining was cost of living protection for their wages,” said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president and chair of the union’s public service bargaining committee.

“The bottom line is they’re not asking for anything that MLAs don’t already have. The strike vote in June and issuing strike notice today is a message to government that our members are serious.”

The union represents 33,000 members across the province.