The Snowbirds have had their wings clipped again.

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s aerobatic demonstration team has been grounded until an investigation is completed into an incident in Fort St John last week (Aug 2).

One of their Tutor aircraft suffered a mechanical problem on takeoff, and the pilot had to make a hard landing.

The military says the team’s appearances will have to be cancelled until it’s been determined the aircraft are safe to fly.

–With files from Vista National Newswire