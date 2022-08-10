The northern BC region has been recognized as one of Canada’s five Biosphere Certified Destinations, a distinction only 35 places in the world can hold a claim to.

The status is awarded for “demonstrating a commitment to growing and building the tourism sector in the region in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” according to a release from the Northern BC Tourism Association (NBCTA).

“Essentially, it is a globally recognized certification that profiles a commitment to sustainable development in the tourism sector across the BC region,” said Clint Fraser, the CEO of the NBCTA.

“We all know how important the visitor economy is in northern BC, and we need to ensure we are developing the sector in a responsible way by caring for people, cultures, and the environment” he says.

These biospheres have all demonstrated commitment to improvement under the guidelines of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Fraser adds the NBCTA are encouraging tourism partners and businesses interested in programing related to the Biosphere to visit their website, here.