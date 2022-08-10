The BC Coroner’s Service says 16 people likely died from heat-related factors during the most recent hot spell in most parts of the province.

None of them lived in the Northern Health region.

The deaths occurred between July 26th and August 3rd.

More than half were among those considered most vulnerable, the elderly, those 70 and older.

High temperature records were broken in dozens of communities during that heat wave, with some communities reaching 40 degrees.

–With files from Vista National Newswire