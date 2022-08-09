Updated 10:07 a.m., Tuesday, August 9th:

The two fires near Iskut and Terrace have been removed from the BC Wildfire Service’s Interactive Map.

Original Story:

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting an uptick in fires burning in the province.

There are currently 55 blazes burning….an increase of ten in the last two days.

Two-thirds are thought to have been started by lightning.

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s Interactive Map, three new fires started in the Northwest Fire Centre Yesterday, near Iskut, Rosswood, and Terrace.

In total, there are eight fires burning in the Northwest Fire Centre, all of which are new, ‘under control, or ‘being held’.

The province has 8 wildfires of note, 4 in the Kamloops Fire Centre and 4 in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Crews have begun lighting backfires to bring the wildfire in the southern Okanagan under control.

Air quality warnings have been issued for the area, southwest of Penticton, due to smoke.

500 properties are under evacuation order, while those living on another one-thousand have been told to be ready to leave.

–With files from Vista National Newswire