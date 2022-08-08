The Independent Investigations Office has been notified of an incident in Burns Lake after a woman was injured while being arrested.

On August 4 at around 6 p.m. RCMP were called to a home for a reported dispute between two people.

Officers attempted to arrest one woman who reportedly became actively resistant and police were required to use physical control to get her into the police vehicle.

According to a news release, at the detachment the woman became resistant once again and police had to use physical control.

Police said at around 5:30 a.m. the woman complained of an injury and Emergency Health Service transported her to hospital where it was determined she had a broken leg.

The IIO is investigating police actions and no further information will be released by police.