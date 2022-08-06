Fraser Lake’s curling rink and Knox Music Hall are two of five projects across northern British Columbia will be sharing $1,000,000 in funding for necessary upgrades.

Under Northern Development’s Cultural Infrastructure program, PG’s Trinity Downtown will be getting $137,607 to become the music hall.

The building will be transformed into a professional grade music and performing arts space with a 250-300 person capacity.

“The grant from NDIT is truly significant for us and our vision for our downtown space. It’s not just the funding, it’s also how it signals support for what we’re proposing to do,” says Reverend Dr. Bob Fillier.

“Over the next six months artists in, around, and coming to Prince George will have access to an affordable professional venue renovated with them in mind.”

The money will be used for a full overhaul of the space, with in floor heating, new seating, professional lighting and sound, and a partial roof replacement.

Fraser Lake will be receiving $300,000 for a complete overhaul of their curling rink. The money will go towards new cooling systems, wall and floor replacements, and a full lobby facelift.

The upgrades will make the space available for the public even in the curling off-season for other activities, from floor hockey to weddings.

The rest of the money was split between Fort St. John, McBride, and the Xat’sull hydroponic vertical farm.