After the last two years were canceled by the pandemic, the Vanderhoof International Airshow will take to the skies again in 2022.

“We are so excited to be back” says Program Director Anne Stevens. “We have such a great lineup this year, a real variety of acts, something that should appeal to everyone both in the air and on the ground.”

This year will have seven performers in the air – some with multiple planes, as well as remote controlled planes, a dragster, a monster truck, and plenty of vendors and information booths.

Stevens says 2018 was a peak year for the show, pulling 8000 people. She does not expect this year to quite hit those numbers in the first year back.

- Advertisement -

“Post pandemic, in a little bit of a comeback show, we are hoping for around 5000.”

She adds changes have been made to parking and the overall event blueprint to cut down on que times – “don’t expect the layout to look the same.”

The Airshow will take off on Saturday.

For more information on the show, click here.

–Files by Will Peters, My Prince George Now