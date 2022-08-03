The BC Wildfire Service says a wildfire northwest of Bear Lake is now under control.

The blaze started on Thursday (July 28th), and was deemed human-caused.

The fire had grown to approximately 15.00 hectares in size.

There are currently nine active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre, including one North of Mackenzie that is classified as ‘Out of Control.’

The Kamloops Fire Centre has the most active wildfires at 28, including four Wildfires of Note.

The Southeast Fire Centre has two Wildfires of Note.