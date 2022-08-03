A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The Prince George RCMP received a report just after 1 o’clock this morning (Wednesday) of a man yelling for help near the intersection of Ogilvie Street and 5th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the location they found the victim, who had been riding his bike at the time of the incident and was being attended to by paramedics.

In addition, police are looking for witnesses in relation to the incident.

“Evidence collected from the location indicates a 2008-2010 Ford Focus with an upper-level trim package may be involved in the incident. Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured the event. Additionally, if anyone living in the area has video surveillance facing the street, they can contact the police by calling the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300. Please quote file number 2022-27596,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

The investigation is ongoing.