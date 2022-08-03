Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsBC Housing CEO steps down citing threats to his safety, systemic issues
News

BC Housing CEO steps down citing threats to his safety, systemic issues

By Brendan Pawliw
BC Housing CEO Shayne Ramsay

Saying he no longer has the confidence to solve its problems, B-C Housing CEO Shayne Ramsay is resigning.

Ramsay said while a segment of our population faces poverty, poor health, violence, and premature death, others are now unwilling to provide a welcoming space that could save lives.

He says he was threatened with violence at a public meeting by those opposed to a public housing project in Vancouver.

Ramsay also stated violence against the homeless is on the rise in B-C a situation he calls “disturbing.”

– with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News