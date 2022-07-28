The BCSPCA is facing lower-than-average adoption rates, and the organization is struggling to find space for animals coming into its care.

“We have been having a really busy summer and we have a lot of really lovely, adoptable animals ready for adoption,” said Christy King, East Kootenay SPCA branch manager. “We’re seeing slower adoptions than normal. Our happy, healthy, wonderful cute little kittens and puppies are not getting adopted as fast as in previous years.”

Having to take care of so many pets can put a hold up on other operations.

“If we don’t have space to take in any more animals because they aren’t getting adopted, then it creates a backlog of animals needing to come into the shelter,” said King. “We really need to move animals through to adoption and have them placed into a home so we can few up space for animals that need to come in.”

She noted that slower adoption rates are not necessarily unique to B.C., and it has become an issue all across the country.

“There could be a number of reasons why people are choosing not to adopt right now,” said King. “We want to encourage people who are thinking about adopting at this time, now is a good time. We have lots of lovely puppies, kittens, cats and dogs that are excellent adoptable animals who would make great companions.”

At the time of writing, the BCSPCA website has over 450 animals listed for adoption.

More: BCSPCA adoption page