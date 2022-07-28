Williams Lake RCMP was called to the scene of an early morning incident involving a firearm that took place just after 2:30 this morning on Mackenzie Avenue.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said two people, a man, and a woman, were arrested in connection with the active investigation.

Saunderson said Police have set up containment at a home on Pigeon Avenue, as it is believed others involved, are in the residence.

Police said Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Prince George was called.

Police ask everyone to stay away from the 1200 Block of Pigeon Avenue at this time.

Saunderson said more details may be released as they become available.

–Files by Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now