As of noon tomorrow (Thursday), an open burning ban will be in place within the Prince George Fire Centre.

This is due to the elevated temperatures expected through the weekend and into next week, causing increased fire danger.

Fire Information Officer, Sharon Nickel told Vista Radio it focuses on Category 2 and 3 blazes.

“These fires are generally the ones that are larger than campfire size. You are looking at fires that are two metres by three metres in size. So, campfires that are half-metre tall by half-metre wide are still allowed.”

“Also included in the category two and category three ban includes different activities such as fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages as well as binary exploding targets.”

She added with temperatures like to crack the 30-degree mark over the next few days, all hands are on deck just in case a spike in fires arises.

“We are certainly expecting to see the fire danger rating go up, fortunately, we are not forecasting a threat this time for a lot of lighting to come along with that heat. With that said, the forest fuels will be drying out.”

There are currently eight fires within the PGFC, the majority of which are lightning-caused.

The ban will be in place until October 15th or until its rescinded.