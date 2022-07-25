HomeNewsThe best of the 2022 BC Summer Games in photos NewsSports The best of the 2022 BC Summer Games in photos By Darin Bain Monday Jul. 25th, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Mr. PG takes a break at the podium during the Athletics events during the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Medalists in the Equestrian Vaulting event show of their hardware at the BC Summer Games in Prince George (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Two-time Olympic Medalist Meryeta O’Dine lit the torch to kick off the BC Summer Games in Prince George (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Global BC’s Jay Janower gets ready to throw a beach ball back to the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Lhiedli T’enneh Chief Doleen Logan and Elder Darlene McIntosh welcome BC Games athletes to the unceded territory of the Lhiedli T’enneh (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) BC Games Host Society President Renee McCloskey speaks during the BC Summer Games opening ceremonies (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A packed house at the CN Centre for the opening ceremonies of the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Cariboo-North East and the Kootenays face-off in a dance battle before their match (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Cariboo-North East and Kootenays fight for the ball during Girls Rugby at the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A Cariboo-North East player rushes the ball (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) (Girls Rugby action at the BC Summer Games between Thompson Okanagan and Cariboo North East. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff) (Gabrielle Knox of the Cariboo North East women’s rugby team breaks away from the pack in a 20-15 win against Thompson Okanagan at the BC Summer Games in PG. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff) A Vancouver-Coastal player delivers a pass during the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) An official calls a penalty in Field Lacrosse (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Vancouver-Coastal and Thompson-Okanagan faceoff in Field Lacrosse (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A four-legged athlete at the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Thompson-Okanagan’s goalie makes a save (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A Fraser Valley soccer player throws the ball back into play (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) (Sarfo Agyemang of Team North West dribbles the ball into the paint during the 2022 BC Summer Games. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff) (Daniel Dron of Cariboo-North East fights to keep the ball in play against Fraser Valley. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff) Bronze medal action at the BC Summer Games between Cariboo North East and Thompson Okanagan. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff Bronze medal action at the BC Summer Games between Cariboo North East and Thompson Okanagan. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff Cariboo North East (blue jerseys) in action against Vancouver Island at the BC Summer games in Prince George. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff Cariboo-North East in box lacrosse action against Vancouver Island-Central Coastal (Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now staff) Vancouver-Coastal and Vancouver Island-Central Coast captains get an explanation for a call (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Vancouver-Coastal and Vancouver Island-Central Coast in box lacrosse action (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Vancouver Island-Central Coast athletes celebrate after their 4x100m relay race (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A photo finish in the pentathlon (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) An athlete takes a breather after a long race (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Proud parents and siblings watch their athletes receive their athletics medals (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A volunteer watches the races at Athletics (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) An athlete starts a relay race (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Special Olympics Athletes cheer on medal winners at the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) An athlete crosses the finish line in the Special Olympics Mixed 4X100 Relay (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Wrestling at the BC Summer Games. Photo by Will Peters (My PG Now Staff) Wrestling at the BC Summer Games. Photo by Will Peters (My PG Now Staff) Wrestling at the BC Summer Games. Photo by Will Peters (My PG Now Staff) Softball at the BC Summer Games. Photo by Will Peters (My PG Now Staff) Softball at the BC Summer Games. Photo by Will Peters (My PG Now Staff) Equestrian athletes practicing between events (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A BC Summer Games athlete shows off his medals (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Athletes waiting for the closing celebration to begin (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A volunteer directing traffic (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A lacrosse play passing a ball around while waiting for the closing celebration to start (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) A four-legged athlete at the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Mischa Grover of Kamloops receives the W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence from Host Society President Renee McCloskey (D. Bain, My PG Now staff) Host Society President Renee McCloskey closes the 2022 BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)