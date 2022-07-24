The second quarter struggles will get you every time.

That was the difference between earning a trip to the podium and coming away empty-handed for the Cariboo North East boys basketball team at the 2022 BC Summer Games.

Cariboo fell 74-59 this morning (Sunday) to Thompson-Okanagan at Duchess Park Secondary.

After staying with four, some missed shots by Cariboo followed by an offensive surge by the opposition put them behind the eight-ball for the remainder of the morning.

- Advertisement -

“Our shots weren’t falling, we could have fought a little harder and it just didn’t go our way,” said Kabir Bhathal, Cariboo Guard.

The host zone put up a valiant effort in the third and fourth quarters to try and pair down the deficit back to within ten points or less, but, in the end, couldn’t quite get close enough to foul.

Bhatal stated regardless of what the score was, it was key the boys stuck with it until the final buzzer.

“We fought to the last minute, we didn’t let go. You have to keep fighting no matter what, whether you are down 10 points or 50.”

In earlier action, Vancouver Island defeated Fraser River to capture the gold medal in boys basketball.

In the girls final, Fraser Valley upended Fraser River by a 43-41 score.

The BC Summer Games draws to a close later today with the closing ceremonies.