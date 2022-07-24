Through three days of the BC Summer Games, 397 medals have been handed out.

Today will be the last day the Games run in 2022, and will feature a number of championship games.

3×3 and 5×5 Basketball, Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Box and Field Lacrosse, Rugby, Soccer, Softball, and Volleyball will all hold their medal matches this morning.

You can find the full schedule here, all events are free to attend and watch.

Headed in to the final day of competition, Vancouver Island-Central Coast (Zone 6) lead the medal count at 84, and have the most gold medals with 31, up on Vancouver-Costal (Zone 5) by 8 medals.

Cariboo-North East (Zone 8), the zone encompassing Prince George, has 27 medals and is sitting 6th.

The North West zone (Zone 7), encompassing Smithers, has 14 medals so far.

The weather has been perfect for the event, and as a whole smiles have been seen all over town at every one of the Games’ locations.

Cale McConkey, a Prince George wrestler who was competing yesterday in his first ever wrestling tournament, says “the experience has been really fun. I won some, I lost some, I have learned a lot.”

Fellow PG wrestler Hunter McCarthy agreed, and added “this is my fourth tournament this year, and is probably the best tournament I have ever been to.” He also says that the PG Wrestling Club had a lot of first timers in the tournament that were doing very well holding their own.

McConkey also competed in the BC Winter Games in 2020 for Cross Country Skiing.

The Games’ closing ceremonies will take place today at 1:00 in the CN Centre parking lot, which will once again be closed to the public.