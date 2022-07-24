“We’re right there with them,”

Those are the words of Cariboo-North East box lacrosse head coach Jeff Moleski as the team ended the preliminary round of the BC Summer Games in PG with a 1-2 mark.

On Friday, the team dropped a heart-breaking 9-7 decision against Fraser River. That was followed up by an 8-4 defeat at the hands of a very stacked Vancouver Island squad this morning from Kin 1.

To cap off the three-game slate, Molseki’s team bounced back with an emphatic 9-2 win over Vancouver Coastal Saturday afternoon.

At the end of the day, Molseki believes the competitive gap is closing between themselves and their southern counterparts.

“For a group of kids that we have, we don’t have the numbers the coast obviously does but we just met a team (in Vancouver Island) that’s never lost before and gave them a real good scare. I am very proud about how our kids played and we are coming along just fine.”

When it comes to facing the best teenagers from across the province, effort and execution are paramount.

“We are facing such good teams that we have to compete hard every game and to take the experience all in. It’s a great time they’ll never forget. You have to battle every game and have the confidence that we can play with the best teams out there,” added Molseki.

“We just proved it and I am proud of how the kids played.”

Cariboo ends its Summer Games experience in the 5 vs 6 game tomorrow morning (Sunday) against the Kootenays at 8am from the Kin Centres.

The team is composed of mostly Prince George kids with a smattering from Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Fort Saint John.