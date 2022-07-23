Anything larger than a campfire is about to be extinguished.

Category 2 and 3 burning bans (anything larger than 0.5 x 0.5 meters) will be enforced starting at noon, Thursday (July 28).

These bans will land in town around the same time as the expected warmer weather in an attempt to prevent excess risk of forest fires.

Campers don’t need to worry, regular 0.5 x 0.5 meter campfires will not be prohibited but going beyond could result in some heavy fines, and in some extreme cases, even jail time.

This also includes a ban on fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, and air curtain burners.

These restrictions will remain in place until October 15th at noon, or until otherwise stated.

You can find more information on the restrictions here.