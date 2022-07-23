Listen Live

Vancouver-Coastal on top of medal count after Day 2 of BC Summer Games

By Darin Bain
Mr. PG takes a break at the podium during the Athletics events during the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Day 2 of the BC Summer Games is in the books.

Vancouver-Coastal is on top of the medal count with 51.

A Vancouver-Coastal player delivers a pass during the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

The Cariboo-North East and the North West zones are tied at sixth with 11 medals each.

Cariboo-North East and Kootenays fight for the ball during Girls Rugby at the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

At the end of Day 2, the standings are:

  1. Vancouver-Coastal, 51 medals: 18 gold, 19 silver, 14 bronze
  2. Fraser Valley, 47 medals: 13 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze
  3. Vancouver Island-Central Coast, 41 medals: 17 gold, 13 silver, 11 bronze
  4. Thompson-Okanagan, 32 medals: 9 gold, 15 silver, 8 bronze
  5. Fraser River, 25 medals: 9 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze
  6. North West, 11 medals: 5 gold, 1 silver, 5  bronze
  7. Cariboo-North East, 11 medals: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze
  8. Kootenays, 6 medals: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze
An athlete crosses the finish line in the Special Olympics Mixed 4X100 Relay (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Athletics:

Kionae Roberts of Prince George took bronze in the Girls 300m race, with a time of 42.24s.

Kionae Roberts (right) of PG took Bronze in the girls 300m (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Artistic Swimming:

Kimberly Huggett of Prince George took bronze in the AG  16-17 Figures event.

Triathlon:

Prince George claimed four medals in Triathlon Events today.

PG’s only gold of the day came from Josiah Wilkinson in the Boys 16-17 Sprint Triathlon, with a time of 30:07.7.

Wilkinson also took silver in the Boys 16-17 Duathlon  with a time of 24:39.4.

Gabby Hoehn took bronze (31:10.5) in the Girls 15 years Duathlon, while Ewan Hawes took bronze (26:20.2)  in the Boys event.

Baseball:

Cariboo-North East is 0-2 for the tournament, with a 5-2 loss to the Kootenays, and a 12-1 loss to the Fraser River.

The team will try to turn their fortunes around against Vancouver-Coastal A tomorrow at 8:00 a.m..

