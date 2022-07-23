Day 2 of the BC Summer Games is in the books.

Vancouver-Coastal is on top of the medal count with 51.

The Cariboo-North East and the North West zones are tied at sixth with 11 medals each.

At the end of Day 2, the standings are:

- Advertisement -

Vancouver-Coastal, 51 medals: 18 gold, 19 silver, 14 bronze Fraser Valley, 47 medals: 13 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze Vancouver Island-Central Coast, 41 medals: 17 gold, 13 silver, 11 bronze Thompson-Okanagan, 32 medals: 9 gold, 15 silver, 8 bronze Fraser River, 25 medals: 9 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze North West, 11 medals: 5 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze Cariboo-North East, 11 medals: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze Kootenays, 6 medals: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Athletics:

Kionae Roberts of Prince George took bronze in the Girls 300m race, with a time of 42.24s.

Artistic Swimming:

Kimberly Huggett of Prince George took bronze in the AG 16-17 Figures event.

Triathlon:

Prince George claimed four medals in Triathlon Events today.

PG’s only gold of the day came from Josiah Wilkinson in the Boys 16-17 Sprint Triathlon, with a time of 30:07.7.

Wilkinson also took silver in the Boys 16-17 Duathlon with a time of 24:39.4.

Gabby Hoehn took bronze (31:10.5) in the Girls 15 years Duathlon, while Ewan Hawes took bronze (26:20.2) in the Boys event.

Baseball:

Cariboo-North East is 0-2 for the tournament, with a 5-2 loss to the Kootenays, and a 12-1 loss to the Fraser River.

The team will try to turn their fortunes around against Vancouver-Coastal A tomorrow at 8:00 a.m..