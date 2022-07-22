Todd Doherty, Cariboo-Prince George MP, is having his stance on abortion rights making its rounds once again, following the Roe v. Wade decision in the U.S.

In 2021, Doherty voted in favour of Bill C-233, which would not allow a medical practitioner to perform an abortion, if it is based on the child’s genetic sex.

Doherty also voted in favour of Bill C-225, which amends the Criminal Code to make it an offence to cause injury or death to a preborn child while committing or attempting to commit an offence against a pregnant woman.

Since Doherty voted in favour of both bills, it has put him in a list of sitting MP’s who are anti-choice.

The list of the sitting MP’s can be found here.

As to what would happen if abortion rights were to be reconsidered, it would have to go through multiple levels of government.

“Well, I think it would come under much scrutiny,” says Lorne Doerkson, MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

“There are two levels of government there that obviously could induce legislation that would affect people on a provincial level, and of course the Canadian government certainly would have the opportunity to pass legislation that would affect all Canadians.”

Doerkson added that to his recollection, there’s nothing on the books in British Columbia at this point.

– with files from Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now staff