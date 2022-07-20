The Prince George Airport is receiving more than $3.1-million in federal funding.

Today (Wednesday), Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced the funding. $1.7 million is coming through Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund to maintain airport operations in Prince George.

Another $1.4 million from Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program for the purchase of a new snowplow, and a wet/dry material spreader.

“From coast to coast to coast, Canadians rely on safe and well maintained local and regional airports” Alghabra said.

“They support vibrant communities and provide essential services. The funding I just announced will help ensure that this airport will help ensure that this airport can continue to provide safe, reliable, and efficient travel options.”

Prince George Airport Authority President and CEO Gord Duke said they were incredibly grateful for the funding.

“Throughout the pandemic the Prince George Airport has stayed open to provide essential services for Prince George and the surrounding communities,” Duke said.

“Although our industry and this airport are moving towards recovery, funding initiatives like those announced today go a long way to our airport.”

The funding announced today is in addition to more than $1.4 million in Airports Capital Assistance Program funding provided to the airport in May 2021.