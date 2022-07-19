The Village of Burns Lake is advising the community of false reports on social media about attempted kidnappings in the community.

Several calls were made to the Burns Lake RCMP detachment this morning (Tuesday) about posts on social media being shared.

Police said there were no previous reports made to the RCMP so a full investigation was started.

It was found that the information was false and there have been no attempted kidnappings.

The Village said if there was an incident of this nature and the public is at risk, a notification would be issued to bring awareness to the community.