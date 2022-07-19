The BC Summer Games kick off on Thursday (July 21st), and will highlight some of the best youth athletes in the province.

However, the Games will feature more to do than just watching the competitions, some local organizations and sponsors will be running events and tours coinciding with the extravaganza.

Mindy Stroet, the Director of the Friends of the Games sponsorship program said she is “really excited that some of these companies have not only come on as Friends of the Games with a sponsorship, but are also offering programs during the Games.”

The largest of these attractions will be a night market hosted at the House of Ancestors, which will hold entertainment, music, and an array of vendors from 4:00-9:00 on Friday night.

UNBC will be offering tours over the weekend to the public as a part of its offer of $2,000 tuition credit to each of the competitors in the games. Carrier Lumber will also be offering tours.

For more information on the games and related activities, click here.