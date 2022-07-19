The Prince George airport has seen a steady increase of traffic in the early summer months.

28,621 passengers utilized YXS in April 34,084 in May while June was up to 35,365.

“The growth in passenger numbers is an encouraging sign” said Prince George Airport Authority (PGAA) President & CEO, Gordon Duke.

“Pre-pandemic, we saw an average of 41,000 passengers per month in the second quarter.”

The airport is also continuing its beekeeping project.

The hives are located on the airfield close to the fence.

“Having the bees on our property is a great way for us to give back and do our part to help save the bees,” stated Duke.

“We look forward to continuing this program for years to come and becoming the ‘beesiest’ airport in Canada.”

