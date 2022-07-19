Up to 322 more training seats for allied health professionals are being added to post-secondary institutions across B.C.

The allied health workforce provides a large range of preventative, diagnostic, technical and therapeutic health care services.

It includes dieticians, pharmacy technicians, medical laboratory technologists and social workers.

“Building up and supporting our health workforce is our biggest priority,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health in a release.

“Our communities have been telling us how important the need for more health services is, and we are listening. You are heard.”

According to the province, more than two-thirds of the intake will happen by fall 2023.

The B.C. government is also providing more than $10 million in bursaries to help train, retain and support allied health professionals.

This includes funds for internationally trained professionals wanting to work in B.C.

-Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now