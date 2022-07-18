An ATV was impounded for several days after it was seen going the wrong way on Highway 16 in Smithers.

A social media post said that two people were spotted on the vehicle.

It was seen speeding onto a pedestrian walkway along a bridge over the Bulkley River.

The rider was located by Conservation Officers and the RCMP where he was stopped and arrested.

Several tickets totalling over $1,200 were issued including no insurance, no driver license and riding without due care.

Additionally, COS said that the driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

– Lindsay Newman, mybulkleylakesnow