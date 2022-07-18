Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsATV seen driving the wrong way on Highway 16 in Smithers
News

ATV seen driving the wrong way on Highway 16 in Smithers

By Will Peters
ATV seen going the wrong way on highway 16 (supplied by: COS)

An ATV was impounded for several days after it was seen going the wrong way on Highway 16 in Smithers.

A social media post said that two people were spotted on the vehicle.

ATV being loaded on a tow truck (supplied by: COS)

It was seen speeding onto a pedestrian walkway along a bridge over the Bulkley River.

The rider was located by Conservation Officers and the RCMP where he was stopped and arrested.

- Advertisement -

Several tickets totalling over $1,200 were issued including no insurance, no driver license and riding without due care.

Additionally, COS said that the driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

 

 

– Lindsay Newman, mybulkleylakesnow

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News