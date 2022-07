The BC Wildfire Service says it has dozens of firefighters, as well as several helicopters and water bombers, battling an out-of-control wildfire near the town of Lytton.

The blaze grew to 17 square kilometres in size yesterday (Sunday).

Several structures on the Lytton First Nation have been destroyed by the flames.

The fire is located just to the northwest of the town, which was destroyed by a wildfire just over a year ago.

–With files from Vista National Newswire