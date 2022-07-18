Listen Live

Pope Francis hopes Canada visit will contribute to healing and reconciliation

By Darin Bain
(Image supplied by Fr. Daniele Muscolino Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus, North Bay & St. Alphonsus Liguori, Callander Director of Vocations, Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie).

Pope Francis is asking for prayers of support, as he prepares for his week-long visit to Canada.

The pontiff is to arrive in Edmonton on Sunday, and will visit Quebec City and Iqaluit in what he calls his “penitiential pilgrimage.”

During an address to the crowds in St. Peter’s Square yesterday (Sunday), Francis said he hopes his journey will contribute to the process of healing and reconciliation.

The Pope is expected to expand upon his apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the abuses suffered by indigenous Canadians at the residential school system.

-With files from Vista National Newswire

