On July 15th, just after 1:00am, emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer that had overturned on Highway 97 south of Quesnel where a man was trapped inside.

In a release from RCMP, they say that the tractor trailer had overturned in the northbound ditch of Highway 97 near Freeman Road, south of Quesnel, where a 53-year-old man was trapped in the overturned vehicle.

Both directions of Highway 97 was closed while crews worked to free the man.

EMCON also attended the scene to assist with traffic control.

“I believe the investigation is still ongoing. The exact cause of the rollover is still unknown.” says Sgt. Clay Kronebusch, Operations for Quesnel RCMP.

After the man was taken out of the tractor, he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the road was re-opened shortly after 4:00 a.m.

-Zach Barrowcliff, mycariboonow