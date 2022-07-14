Hockey Canada is reopening a third-party investigation into sexual assault accusations from 2018.

The sport’s national federation says participation in the investigation by the players in question is mandatory.

It adds anyone who declines will be banned from all of the federation’s activities and programs effective immediately.

A lawsuit by a woman who claimed she was assaulted by eight players, including members of the country’s 2018 gold-medal winning junior team, at an event

in London, Ontario was quietly settled by Hockey Canada in May.

None of the accusations have been proven in court.

