Firefighters and support staff from the Prince George Fire Centre are heading to the Yukon to assist with a rash of blazes in that territory.

Five initial attack crews, one unit crew, one agency representative, and a dispatcher will be deployed.

Information Officer, Alex Lane told Vista Radio it’s not uncommon for BC to receive the same level of support.

“For example, last year, BC received support from over 900 out-of-province personnel including those from the Yukon. So, when we have the opportunity to assist other provinces, territories and countries, we are really honoured to help out in a time of need,”

- Advertisement -

Lane added the current fire hazard within the Prince George Fire Centre is highest in the Peace and Fort Nelson zones. That leaves a number of crews in those regions either on active crews or on standby in the event new wildfires start.

“To support our neighbours in the Yukon, we are sending resources from zones within the PGFC that have lower fire hazards and lower potential for new fire starts.”

Their efforts will be on suppressing the Crystal Creek and Upper Willow Creek fires impacting the North Klondike Highway.