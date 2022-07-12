VIA Rail and the union representing 24 hundred of its staff have reached a tentative agreement, after a marathon bargaining session that lasted into the early morning hours today (Tuesday).

The new pact means passenger rail service across the country will not be disrupted.

UNIFOR had threatened to pull the maintenance staff, ticket agents, and on-board service personnel off the job first thing Monday morning but kept delaying the deadline as talks continued.

Details won’t be released until a ratification vote is held but the union has said wages and job security were the big issues.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire