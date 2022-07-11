Canada’s Industry Minister says he plans to meet with the president of Rogers Communications, and other telecom leaders, following last week’s massive collapse of the company’s phone, internet, and mobile services.

Franncois-Philippe Champagne calls the interruption “unacceptable,” and says he’ll be discussing the importance of improving the reliability of networks across the country.

More than ten million people were hit by the outage, and services like banking, hospitals, and police were shut down or restricted.

Most customers were back on line starting late Friday……but some are still experiencing problems with their service.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire