Nechako Valley communities receiving funding for Emergency Operations Centres

By Darin Bain
White Rock Lake Fire (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

Some communities in the Nechako Valley area are receiving provincial funding to improve their Emergency Operations Centres. (EOC)

“Every community has different needs and challenges when it comes to disaster preparedness,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“That’s why the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is a great way for us to help First Nations and local authorities – because they know what projects and initiatives will best help them improve their emergency preparedness and response.”

Overall, 84 First Nations and local governments throughout the province are receiving $3.2 million in funding.

In the Nechako Valley, recipients include:

  • Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – EOC equipment and exercise program development – $24,855
  • Fraser Lake – Equipment upgrade – $14,885.80
  • Vanderhoof – EMP EOC development – $25,000

The money comes from the Province’s Community Emergency Preparedness fund.

 

