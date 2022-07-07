You may have to make other arrangements for your pet if you’re taking a holiday this summer.

Air Canada mentioned it won’t be accepting any new reservations to carry pets in the baggage hold until mid-September.

With flight delays, cancellations, and unclaimed baggage continuing to plague air travellers, the airline adds it’s issuing the restriction to protect the health and safety of the animals.

The move does not affect current reservations or pets small enough to bring in the passenger cabin.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire