The City of Quesnel is being sued by ten former employees that were fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They are seeking two million dollars each in charter violation, aggravated, punitive and “bad faith” damages.

A 26-page document (a notice of claim) was filed in BC Supreme Court in Prince George.

The plaintiffs listed are Kewal Bagri, Steve Sager, Nanine Bjornson, Teresa Whittet, Paula Redden, Candice Halliday, Robert Ross, Krystal Rawles, Deanna Dunphy, and Heather Sager.

City Manager Byron Johnson, and the province of B.C. are also named as defendants.

The suit added the plaintiffs oppose the requirement to submit to an unwanted medical procedure:

a. it undermines their personal autonomy and bodily integrity

b. it involves the injection of experimental vaccines that are ineffective at preventing infection and transmission and carry severe risks, up to and including the risk of death.

c. it overrides their right to exercise informed consent in matters of medical risk-taking.

In addition, the city is accused of discrimination, and of creating a hostile and toxic work environment.

It added the plaintiffs have suffered significant mental anguish, mental distress, anxiety, and injury to dignity and self-respect.

The suit stated the plaintiffs, with the exception of one, were initially placed on leave without pay on January 10, 2021, and all were eventually terminated for refusing to get vaccinated.

The court document accuses Johnson of being the driving force behind the policy (in November, 2021) requiring all city employees, volunteers, and contractors to be Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19.

Finally, the key proponent of the idea that medical risk-taking is a purely administrative matter over which City Council has no jurisdiction.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now