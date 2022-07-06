Nine wildfires are currently active within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer, Hannah Harris told MyPGNow.com since July 1st they saw eleven new starts, with most of them lightning-caused or already extinguished.

“On July 3rd we had three fires that were all lightning-caused and two have since been extinguished with one being held. And then on July 4th we had six fires, five of which were lightning-caused with one suspected human-caused fire.”

Harris also explained what factors are considered when determining a human-caused blaze.

“With regard to the suspected human-caused fires, this may include activities like fireworks, campfires, and sparks generated by ATVs, quads, dirt bikes, and lawnmowers.”

There are nine active fires within the PG Fire Centre, the second-highest in the province, trailing the Northwest, which has 16.

The largest blaze is 35 hectares in size, two miles west of Klua Creek and is considered out of control.

Province-wide, there have been 240 fires to date.

For the full dashboard, click here.