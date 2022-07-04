The investigation into a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon at 3:37 continues.

Today (Monday), RCMP provided an update on the two people that were injured.

“The two individuals who were injured in yesterday’s (Sunday) shooting were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, both are expected to survive their injuries,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP.

Saunderson says one of the victims was not specifically targeted.

- Advertisement -

“While we believe this to be a targeted shooting, one of the victims was an innocent bystander and not related to anything going on.”

A family member has confirmed that the innocent bystander was shot in the heel while waiting in line for some food behind the grandstand.

Saunderson says while one person is in police custody, charges have not yet been laid.

She says multiple units were called to support Williams Lake, including North District Major Crime.

However, Williams Lake General Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information, dash cam, or other videos who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

With files from George Henderson mycariboonow