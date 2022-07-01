ICBC and police are asking drivers to plan ahead to get home safely this long weekend, and for the Summer.

Police will be ramping up enforcement of impaired driving beginning this weekend, with CounterAttack road checks set up throughout the province.

“Police across B.C. fully support ICBC’s Summer CounterAttack campaign and we will be out in force to deter impaired driving. We will utilize mandatory alcohol screening,” said Chief Superintendent Holly Turton, Co-Chair of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee, and Officer in Charge of the BC Highway Patrol.

“Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and Drug Recognition Experts to identify and remove alcohol and drug-affected drivers from our roads. Police in B.C. work closely with our road safety partners to make our highways safer.”

- Advertisement -

According to ICBC, an average of one person is killed and 190 are injured in 640 crashes in BC on Canada Day each year.

That includes an average of seven people injured in 38 crashes in the North Central region each year.

“We all have a role to play in keeping the roads safe this summer, and it starts with making a plan to get home safely. There’s no excuse to drink and drive,” said ICBC’s Vice-President Customer Experience and Public Affairs Lindsay Matthews.

“If your summer activities involve alcohol, always use a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare, or take transit.”