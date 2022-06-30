Listen Live

Educational leader from SD 91 named to provincial education board

By Brendan Pawliw
(Photo supplied by School District 91)

Heidi Grant of School District 91 has been named to the BC Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association 2022-2023 Board of Directors.

She joins a list of directors from across different schools boards in the province including:

  • Jacqueline Borosa, SD68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)
  • David DeRosa, SD20 (Kootenay-Columbia)
  • Sid Jawanada, SD57 (Prince George)
  • Sanj Johal, SD44 (North Vancouver)
  • Paul Marsden, SD36 (Surrey)
  • Navshina Savory, SD38 (Richmond)
  • Tara Zielinski, SD45 (West Vancouver)
  • Sally Zryd, SD73 (Kamloops-Thompson)

In addition, Brian Leonard (SD43, Coquitlam) assumes the role of President for a two-year term.

Darren Danyluk (SD6, Rocky Mountain), a secondary school Principal from Invermere, will continue serving on the Board as Past-President.

The BC Principals’ & Vice-Principals’ Association represents over 2,600 school leaders in BC’s 60 public school districts.

