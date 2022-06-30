Heidi Grant of School District 91 has been named to the BC Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association 2022-2023 Board of Directors.

She joins a list of directors from across different schools boards in the province including:

Jacqueline Borosa, SD68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)

David DeRosa, SD20 (Kootenay-Columbia)

Sid Jawanada, SD57 (Prince George)

Sanj Johal, SD44 (North Vancouver)

Paul Marsden, SD36 (Surrey)

Navshina Savory, SD38 (Richmond)

Tara Zielinski, SD45 (West Vancouver)

Sally Zryd, SD73 (Kamloops-Thompson)

In addition, Brian Leonard (SD43, Coquitlam) assumes the role of President for a two-year term.

Darren Danyluk (SD6, Rocky Mountain), a secondary school Principal from Invermere, will continue serving on the Board as Past-President.

The BC Principals’ & Vice-Principals’ Association represents over 2,600 school leaders in BC’s 60 public school districts.