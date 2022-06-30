The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces should offer COVID-19 booster shots this fall, in anticipation of an increase in infections.

The committee says those most at risk should be given priority…..those 65 and older…..residents of long-term care facilities….and those 12 and older with an underlying medical condition that puts them at greater risk.

It adds that recommendations on which vaccines to use will be issued once pharmaceutical companies have finished testing the effectiveness of their products against Omicron and its sub-variants.

Those now dominate infections around the world.

with files from Vista Radio newswire