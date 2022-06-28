The agency handling most of the 9-1-1 calls in our province could be facing a record summer.

E-Comm says emergency call volumes are already exceeding the totals they’ve seen over the past 20 years.

And the call volume is expected to increase further, as many activities and events that had been put on hold by the pandemic return.

E-Comm adds the situation will be stretched even further by staff shortages.

It has 20 percent fewer people to answer emergency calls than it did last year.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire