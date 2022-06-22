BC’s River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Nechako River.

On-going snowmelt runoff in the west-central part of the province has led to a slow and steady rising of the Nechako River and its tributaries.

Current flows at the Nechako River near Vanderhoof, are at 440 m3/s.

Downstream towards Prince George, the Nechako River at Isle Pierre is flowing at 720 m3/s and rising at a rate of 10-20 m3/s per day.

Rivers are expected to see gradual rises through this week, with flows up to 5-year levels being possible later in the week (Friday into the weekend).

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this period.