It will feel a lot more like summer by the end of the week in Prince George-Vanderhoof area.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are predicted to be in the mid to high twenties by Saturday with no shortage of sunshine.

Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist told Vista Radio the warm spell is coming to our city about two weeks early.

“It usually takes until about the 3rd to the 10th of July to get this kind of weather and it does look like this might persist into next week. We are not going to see anything like what we had last year as it’s not quite a ridge of high-pressure like that.”

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if maybe even near Prince George or some of your neighbours to the south might not even touch with 30 degrees.”

He adds we’ve had such a cool spring that some people may not be ready for summer so precautions around staying hydrated and sunburn are key.

Lundquist also mentioned that while the warm and dry weather is upon us, this does not eliminate the chance of rain or thundershowers that may occur further into the season.

“We are not completely out of the woods from the rains of June and into early July there is still the possibility we could get some more of that typical wet and cooler pattern at the beginning of July but it’s looking pretty good.”

Today (Tuesday) also marks the summer solstice, which also marks the first official day of summer as well as the longest day of the year.

However, Lundquist views the occasion a tad differently.

“The solstice to me is a midsummer night as it’s the shortest night of the year as well as the longest day. The transition to the latter part of which tends to be drier and hotter in July is coming about two weeks early.”